Bucknell Memorial Run To Honor Rachel Apa

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will host a memorial run Sunday honoring former field hockey player Rachel Apa, who died during the New York City Marathon. The 24-year-old Bucknell graduate collapsed November 1st, about two miles from the finish line.

Current Bucknell field hockey players are organizing the 2.2-mile community run to celebrate Apa’s life and athletic accomplishments. Apa was running her first marathon to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research in memory of her grandfather.

The memorial run begins at 11am Sunday at Graham Field in Holmes Stadium. The event is open to the public, with food and coffee available afterward.