Bucknell Math Professor Part of Global Vaccine Study

LEWISBURG – A mathematics professor from Bucknell University is a co-author of a new study examining vaccination distribution. Dr. Thomas Cassidy says the study used data from the United States, Germany and South Korea.

“So, our study was to actually investigate this and figure out ‘what will save the most total years of life?’ Who should get the vaccine first if we want to save the most total years of life?” he said.

And the findings? Cassidy says we already knew that vaccinating the oldest would save the most number of lives, and it was thought that vaccinating younger people would save the most total years of life, “But we showed, that actually, vaccinating the oldest will also save the most total years of life. In other words, there’s two reason to start with the older people first.”

Cassidy was joined by two mathematical demographers from the University of California, Berkeley for the study, which was published recently in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the second most cited scientific journal in the world.

“My colleagues and I did not completely solve the problem of who to vaccinate first but we think we may have simplified the problem a little bit. We’ve taken away one piece of confusion.”

Dr. Cassidy was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can hear the full interview on the WKOK Podcast page.