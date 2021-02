Bucknell Lifting Some Campus Restrictions, Athletics Resumes

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is lifting some campus restrictions as active COVID-19 cases on campus continue going down. President John Bravman announced Thursday some restrictions will be lifted Friday.

He says that includes resuming athletic activities, including practices, travel and competition – however, the university is continuing to explore opportunities to relocate athletic events to other schools when possible. In addition, in-person student activities will resume beginning Friday as well.

Bravman says in-person instruction will also continue at faculty discretion, with double masking recommended.

The university is also highly discouraging dining or drinking in off-campus restaurants, bars or other establishments at this time.

The Bertrand Library and academic buildings will remain open during normal hours and the campus gym will remain open with reduced capacity.