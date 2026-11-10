Bucknell Launches Historic One Billion Dollar Fundraising Campaign

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has launched the largest fundraising campaign in its history, with a goal of raising one billion dollars. The university says its “Be the ‘Ray” campaign has already secured $518 million in donor commitments.

Bucknell President John Bravman says the campaign will strengthen academic programs, student scholarships, athletics, and career opportunities. The university also plans to expand undergraduate research, internships, and student support services.