Bucknell Launches $250,000 Coal Region Air Quality Study

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University researchers are launching a $250,000 study of air pollution in Northumberland County’s coal region.

The two-year project includes air quality monitoring in Shamokin, Mount Carmel, and Kulpmont.

Bucknell says monitoring equipment is already operating at nine locations, with additional sites planned. Researchers hope to identify pollution patterns and provide residents with reliable information about the air they breathe.

The university is also recruiting about 20 homeowners to host small outdoor air quality sensors at no cost. Participants will receive a modest stipend, while Bucknell students help develop a website displaying real-time pollution readings.