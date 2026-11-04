Bucknell Graduate Dies During New York City Marathon

LEWISBURG — A Bucknell Graduate Died During New York City Marathon.

A 24-year-old Bucknell University graduate and former field hockey player died after collapsing during Sunday ‘s New York City Marathon. Rachel Apa, Lewisberry, York County, collapsed in Central Park, just over two miles from the finish line.

Apa graduated from Bucknell in 2024 and scored 17 goals during her Division One field hockey career. Her father says she suffered from rhabdomyolysis (RAB-doh-my-AL-ih-sis), a condition involving severe muscle breakdown.

Apa was running her first marathon to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research in memory of her grandfather. Bucknell University and USA Field Hockey issued statements expressing condolences.