Bucknell Family Weekend Expected To Draw 3,700 Visitors

LEWISBURG — Visitors will pour into Lewisburg again this weekend as about 3,700 family members come to Bucknell University’s annual Family Weekend. Events run through with music, athletics, academic programs, and community activities.
Highlights include football, soccer and water polo games, concerts, theatre performances, and student showcases. Families can also explore data science and entrepreneurship programs .
One of the weekend’s biggest community events is the International Festival from noon to 4pm at Hufnagle Park. The free festival will feature global food, live music, performances, and cultural activities involving Bucknell and the Lewisburg community.