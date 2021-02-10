Bucknell Breaks Application Record

LEWISBURG—A local university is a popular schooling option despite the pandemic. Bucknell University reports they set a new application record, which had been in place for six years. University Vice President for Enrollment Management Lisa Keegan says they had over 11,000 applications, a 12 percent increase over last year and about 140 more than their previous record in 2015. Keegan says the increase is in part due to new strategic marking initiatives designed to reach a broader audience. She adds their ability to do in-person instruction safely this fall also attributed to encouraging prospective students to apply.