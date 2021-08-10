Bucknell Athletics Excited for Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium Upgrades

LEWISBURG – There’s plenty of excitement among the Bucknell University Athletic Department and its student athletes…they are set to benefit from upcoming upgrades in and around Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium. It’s all thanks to the historic $40 million pledge made by 1958 Bucknell University graduate Michael Pascucci, announced Monday. We last told you approximately $10 million of the donation is heading toward those upgrades, including a new video board already installed and ready for the season:

“Whether its kissing cams, instant replays, video reviews, being able to put fans on the screens…being able to engage the fans in a way that we just haven’t been able to do with a static scoreboard will really enhance the gameday experience.” That’s Bucknell Athletic Director Jermaine Truax.

Also included in upgrades is the new Michael C. Passcucci Team Center and a new turf practice field, “If you think where the west side stands are, closer to Route 15, the field turf would run north and south. And then there would be a gap between that and the team center, so you’d still have some grass fields, and then the team center would be closer to the left side of the stadium, next to where our existing bathrooms are.”

Truax says plans are still being finalized for the team center, “The existing football weight room is in the football locker room. So we’re going to pull the weight room out of the locker room…we’ll certainly purchase additional equipment as well…maybe some indoor field turf to be able to do some warm-up drills…we’re gonna have a locker room for men’s lacrosse…and then they’ll be some auxiliary sports medicine (areas).

Truax says design will also include meeting or office spaces, or a combination of both as well. The new team center is anticipated to open in 2023, but Truax says the new practice turf field earlier than that date. The university says it will recognize the historic pledge by naming that area of campus the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex.