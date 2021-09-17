Bucknell Assistant Dean of Students Dies

LEWISBURG – The campus of Bucknell University is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its administrators. Bucknell announced Friday Assistant Dean of Students Lewis ‘Chip’ Marrara has died. ‘Chip’ worked closely with students, faculty and staff throughout his more than 18 years at Bucknell, and the university says he’ll be dearly missed.

Bucknell says its offering many resources to help the community, including its 24/7 Counseling and Student Development Center, and its 24/7 Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff. Bucknell says it will share information about services for Chip as it becomes available.