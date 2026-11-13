Bridge Work To Cause Delays On Route 54

DANVILLE — Drivers along Route 54 in Montour County can expect more and longer delays next week as a $30 million intersection and bridge reconstruction continues.

PennDOT says crews will begin moving a crane into position Monday to remove existing beams from the Mahoning Creek bridge.

The work is part of the safety and improvement project at Routes 54 and 642 in Valley and Mahoning townships. Delays are expected in both directions during weekday daylight hours including during peak driving periods.

Motorists are reminded that left turns from westbound Route 54 onto Liberty Valley Road remain prohibited. Motorists should use the Jerseytown Road detour. The project will be finished in two years.