Bridge Work Resumes Between Northumberland And Sunbury

NORTHUMBERLAND — Bridge work will resume today along Route 405 between Northumberland and Sunbury. Crews will replace streetlight poles, expansion dam material, and waterway navigation lights on the bridges. The work will take place weekdays from 7am until 5pm and is expected to continue for three to four weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers directing motorists. The work is part of a $3.7 million improvement project that has also included paving, bridge deck work, and sidewalk upgrades. The overall project is expected to be completed in December.