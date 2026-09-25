Bridge Inspection Planned Next Week on the King Bridge

Drivers can expect minor traffic disruptions next week on the Barry King Memorial Bridge (Route 11) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County and Union Township, Union County, for a bridge inspection.

On Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1 , drivers can expect shoulder closures and lane shifts on the Barry King Memorial Bridge while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew inspects the bridge using the underbridge crane. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.

Driver should be alert, reduce speeds, watch for lane shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone. Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.