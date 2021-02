MONROE TOWNSHIP – A body has been found in the Susquehanna River and emergency responders are on the scene. Northumberland County Communications says the body was discovered in the river, which is still considered Northumberland County.

Crews were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to Shady Nook Boat Launch in Snyder County. Stonington state police, Shamokin Dam Fire Department, Northumberland County Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and others are on scene. We’re working to gather more details.