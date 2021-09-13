Boating Season Ends Early Again for more Dam Repairs

SUNBURY – Boating season has ended early again on Lake Augusta as more repairs to the Adam T Bower Memorial Dam continue. Shikellamy State Park officials say the season officially ended after Labor Day, and the Shikellamy Marina docks have been taken down. The rest of the deflation process of the dam will finish within the next week or two.

Park officials say the repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam. It’s scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions. The bag replacement is anticipated to be completed near the end of October.