Bloomsburg University, Temple University Sign Agreement

PHILADELPHIA – Bloomsburg University and the Temple University School of Pharmacy signed an agreement to guarantee admission for up to six qualified Bloom students per year to the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) program at Temple.

The universities said the agreement will allow students to earn both a Bloomsburg University undergraduate degree and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in seven years. They say that will save students a full year of time and costs.

Bloomsburg University leaders say the program will admit BU students majoring in chemistry or health sciences into the PharmD program at Temple following their junior year. BU students will then complete their final year enrolled in pharmacy coursework at the Temple University School of Pharmacy.