Bloomsburg University President Dr. Hanna Named Lock Haven’s Interim President

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University President Dr. Bashar Hanna has been selected to serve as Interim President of Lock Haven University. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced Dr. Hanna will also continue to be Bloomsburg’s president. His new dual-role take effect Friday.

While leading both universities, Dr. Hanna will also continue leading the team overseeing the proposed integration of three universities – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield – into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses.

Hanna succeeds President Robert Pignatello at Lock Haven, who’s joining the Office of the Chancellor.