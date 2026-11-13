Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Seeks Local Community Heroes

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is looking for local heroes as part of its upcoming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Its new “Your Bloomsburg Falls” campaign celebrates people who make their communities better places to live.

The theater is accepting nominations for its Angel Awards, honoring residents who embody the generosity and community spirit of George Bailey. Winners from six surrounding counties will be recognized during Friday performances and receive complimentary tickets.

Nominations close Monday, November 16, at BTE.org. The campaign also includes holiday window decorations, community caroling, and special theater performances throughout the holiday season.