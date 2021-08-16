Bloomsburg Reconstruction: Route 11 Work this week

BLOOMSBURG – Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

Route 11 Mill and Resurface

On Tuesday August 17 through Friday, August 20, and Monday, August 23 through Thursday, August 26, the contractor will begin to mill and resurface Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) between Route 487 (East Street) and Park Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Continued Construction and Detour

The week of August 16, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will remain closed between Eighth Street and Tenth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.