Bloomsburg Police Seek Masked Suspect In Gun Threat Case

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Police are asking for help identifying a masked suspect in connection with an alleged firearm threat last week. Police say the incident happened around 12:40am October 9 behind a home in the 300 block of East Third Street.

Investigators say three males became involved in an argument with another group. One suspect, described as a white male wearing a full-face mask, allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened the group. Police say the suspects fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300.