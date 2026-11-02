Bloomsburg Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbing Incident

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg police are investigating an early morning stabbing Sunday that left one person injured. The assault happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Second Street. Police say a young white male armed with a knife chased one person before stabbing another in the arm.

The suspect wore a black puffy jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt. Investigators believe the suspect fled west along East Second Street with several other individuals. Police have not released the names of those involved or the victim’s condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg police at 570-784-6300.