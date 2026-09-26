Bloomsburg Fair Draws More Than 50,000 Saturday

BLOOMSBURG — More than 50,000 people attended the Bloomsburg Fair Saturday as the 171st fair moved into its opening weekend. Fair officials reported Saturday attendance of 50,296, with another 2,173 people attending grandstand events.

Today (Sunday) is Community Aid Day at the fair. Activities include harness racing, livestock exhibits, entertainment and the daily grape-stomping competition at 3pm inside the Keystone Agricultural Building.

Fair officials also announced Isabella Moses as the 2026 Little Bloomer. The fair continues through October 3 with daily entertainment, exhibits, food, rides and agricultural events.