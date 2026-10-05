Bloomsburg Fair Attendance Up, Next is and Annual Covered Bridge, Arts Festival

BLOOMSBURG — The 171st Bloomsburg Fair closed Saturday with a total attendance of 407,411, slightly higher than last year. Fair officials say 68,525 people attended on the final day alone. Last year’s fair had just over 406,000 people. This year also set a new ‘preview-opening- Friday ’ attendance record, with 41,600 people.

Fair President Randy Karschner thanked exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, suppliers, and visitors for helping make the nine-day event successful. Planning is already underway for next year’s fair, scheduled September 24 through October 2 , 2027.

Meantime…

The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds come alive again this weekend…The 44th annual Covered Bridge and Arts Festival returns to the fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday . Organizers say the four-day event typically draws between 100,000 and 120,000 visitors.

The festival will feature live music, hundreds of craft and food vendors, demonstrations, and classic cars. There are also many children’s activities and the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit itourcolumbiamontour.com.