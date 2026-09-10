Bloomsburg Fair Adds New Features For 171st Year

BLOOMSBURG — The 171st Bloomsburg Fair will return September 25 through October 3 with new attractions, vendors and lots more technology. There will also be some higher costs…The fair has increased the price to park from $5 to $10 for those who don’t make a pre-purchase online.

Fair officials say more than two dozen new vendors are joining this year, including Drone Army US with drone demonstrations. There will be larger LED video screens while the Millennium Park stage will be bigger with more acts.