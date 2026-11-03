Bloomsburg Campus Hit Hardest By University Layoffs

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg will endure the most of proposed faculty layoffs at Commonwealth University, with 78 professors receiving possible termination notices. The Press Enterprise reports that represents 72 percent of the university’s 108 faculty layoff notices.

The proposed cuts could eliminate nearly 29 percent of Bloomsburg’s faculty, compared with 16 positions at Mansfield and 14 at Lock Haven. University President Jeff Osgood says Bloomsburg wasn’t deliberately targeted, but union rules require layoffs based on seniority.