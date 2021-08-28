Bird Killing Disease Update

SUNBURY – There are fewer local songbirds dying of a mysterious disease. The ailment made its way to Sunbury from Washington DC earlier this spring.

Seven Mountains Audubon member and local birder, Michael McGuire of Lewisburg gave WKOK an update on Sunrise, “They ruled out different kinds of causes of diseases and they still don’t know. Its sudden appearance was a mystery and the good news is for now it seems to have almost mysteriously subsided.”

With disease rates starting to go down, McGuire reveals when restrictions will be lifted, “It has been lifted so it’s now okay to feed birds. And it’s important to note that when the advisory was put in place, it was done out of caution. And now fortunately since the disease is starting to subside, that recommendation was lifted about two weeks ago.”

You can hear more updates about the bird disease on the WKOK podcast page. Photo courtesy of MetroCreative.