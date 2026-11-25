WINFIELD — One local elected leader is getting a 2027 political race started early.

In Union County, Union Township Supervisor Billy Allred has announced his candidacy for Union County Commissioner in next year’s Republican primary. Allred says his campaign will emphasize government efficiency, financial responsibility and improved cybersecurity following last year’s county ransomware attack.

Allred has served as a township supervisor since 2010 and became board chairman in 2025. He also serves as vice chairman of the Union County Republican Committee and owns Superior Reporting, a court reporting business. Allred says his information technology and business experience would benefit county government