Big Drop in Bucknell Active Cases, PA Hospitalizations below 2,000

HARRISBURG – There’s a big drop in active COVID-19 campus at Bucknell University, and statewide hospitalizations related to the virus are now below 2,000.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell says it’s down to 154 total active cases, that’s 38 less than previously reported Saturday. Of the remaining active cases, 149 are among students and five are among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 288 cases. The university’s isolation space also continues improving, now at 54% capacity. The university conducted remote learning the last two weeks and returned to in-person instruction this Monday.

At Susquehanna University, there are eight active cases on campus – five among students, three among faculty and staff.

On its dashboard Monday, the state Department of Corrections showed a slight decrease in active cases at SCI Coal Township – the facility now has 154 active COVID cases among inmates and 20 among employees.

In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the Department of Health says statewide hospitalizations are now over 1,900 people. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 240 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has seven fewer patients – 42 people admitted, 10 are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – six people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital– eight patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

The department also identified 44 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 23,614 since March. 3,427 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 915,018, of which 89% have recovered. In the Valley, 27 new cases and one new death has been reported:

Northumberland County has 12 new cases, reaching 7,868 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a new death reported for a total of 320 deaths since March.

Snyder has four new cases at 2,958 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour’s case count has been reconciled to 1,751 overall cases and a total of 58 deaths.

Union County’s has 11 new cases at 5,093 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80 deaths.

In vaccine data, the state Department of Health reported 555 people in the Valley received their second dose and are fully vaccinated for COVID. The number of people with first doses in the Valley continued to drop in every county the last two days. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,759 people who received first doses (Reconciled Monday), 3,290 who received second doses (+186 Monday)

Northumberland – 9,808 people who received first doses (Reconciled Monday), 5,237 people who received second doses (+241 Monday)

Snyder – 3,442 people who received first doses (Reconciled Monday), 1,390 people who received second doses (+63 Monday)

Union – 4,211 people who received first doses (Reconciled Monday), 1,887 people who received second doses (+65 Monday)

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 1,999,332 doses total through February 21:

First doses, 79 percent (1,458,241 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

Second doses, 41 percent (541,091 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.