Berwick Teen Arrested In Bloomsburg Stabbing Investigation

BLOOMSBURG — A 17-year-old Berwick teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing earlier this month in Bloomsburg. Police say Brandon Frields was taken into custody with help from the US Marshals Task Force.
The incident occurred on East Second Street, where police say a suspect chased one person with a knife. A second person was stabbed in the arm.
Frields is being prosecuted as an adult on aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other charges. He was arraigned and jailed on $200,000 cash bail. Police had previously released surveillance images while investigating the stabbing.