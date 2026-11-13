Berwick Teen Arrested In Bloomsburg Stabbing Investigation

BLOOMSBURG — A 17-year-old Berwick teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing earlier this month in Bloomsburg. Police say Brandon Frields was taken into custody Thursday with help from the US Marshals Task Force.

The November 1 incident occurred on East Second Street, where police say a suspect chased one person with a knife. A second person was stabbed in the arm.

Frields is being prosecuted as an adult on aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other charges. He was arraigned and jailed on $200,000 cash bail. Police had previously released surveillance images while investigating the stabbing.