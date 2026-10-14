Berwick Shooting Death Investigated As Homicide

BERWICK — A 25-year-old Berwick man is dead following a shooting late night. Police say Christopher James was found with a gunshot wound at 109 Walnut Street shortly after 11pm.
Officers provided lifesaving treatment before James was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says James was pronounced dead at 12:47am .
His death is being investigated as a homicide by Berwick Police, state police, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled . Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information should call Berwick Police at 570-784-6300.