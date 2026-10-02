Beloved Coach And School Leader Cathy Moser Dies

LEWISBURG — A major figure in education and athletics across the Susquehanna Valley has died. Former Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent and championship-winning coach Cathy Moser died Monday after a battle with ALS.

Moser was a beloved teacher and coach at Mifflinburg Area High School, leading the field hockey program from 1985 through 1999. Her teams compiled a 192-78-34 record, including the 1988 District Four championship squad that reached the state quarterfinals.

She later spent 25 years with the Lewisburg Area School District, retiring as superintendent in 2025. Moser was 70. A celebration of life will be held October 16 at Buffalo Community Church. (This story has had an errant photo removed)