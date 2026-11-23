SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Beiter’s Home Center is closing all five of its stores after 60 years in business. The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports the closings include locations in Sunbury, Milton, Mansfield, Lock Haven and South Williamsport.

Eric Beiter says the company informed its 60 employees of the decision Friday. He says no closing dates have been announced.

The decision was made by current owners Rob Beiter and Angie Welty. The company was founded in 1966 by Bob Beiter.

The flagship store is located along Montgomery Pike in South Williamsport. Beiter’s has been a longtime retailer of home furnishings and appliances throughout northcentral Pennsylvania.