SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Beiter’s Home Center is closing all five locations after 60 years in business. The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports the company informed its 60 employees of the decision Friday.

The closings include stores in South Williamsport, Sunbury, Milton, Mansfield, and Lock Haven. Eric Beiter, president of Williamsport City Council, confirmed the closures but said no closing dates have been announced.

Beiter said current owners Rob Beiter and Angie Welty made the decision. The home furnishings and appliance business was founded in 1966 by Bob Beiter. The company has not announced when the stores will close.