Barry King Memorial Bridge Inspection Planned This Week

NORTHUMBERLAND — Drivers can expect minor traffic disruptions on the Barry King Memorial Bridge Wednesday and Thursday for a scheduled inspection. PennDOT says shoulder closures and lane shifts will be in place during the work.

Crews will use an underbridge crane to inspect the Route 11 bridge connecting Northumberland Borough and Union Township. Work is scheduled from 9am to 2pm both days, weather permitting.

PennDOT is asking drivers to slow down, watch for shifting lanes and use caution through the work zone. The inspection is expected to cause only minor delays.