Bail Denied for Accused I-80 Killer in Arraignment

MILTON – The accused killer of a Virginia woman found dead along I-80 in the Valley has been denied bail during a virtual arraignment Tuesday. 28-year-old Tracy Rollins Jr. of Dallas, Texas appeared before Mifflinburg Magistrate Jeffrey Mensch Tuesday while in custody at the Milton state police station. Rollins is charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse. Court papers say Rollins was denied bail due to the case being a criminal homicide and he has no ties to the area.

We last told you Rollins was due to be extradited from Connecticut to Pennsylvania, and was flown into Williamsport Regional Airport in Lycoming County Tuesday’s court proceedings. He now faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Friday at 10 a.m. in front of Magistrate Mensch.

Rollins is accused of killing 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, a former model, whose body was found along I-80 in Union County February 7.