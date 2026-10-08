Authorities Hope To Identify 1969 Homicide Victim

NORTHUMBERLAND — Authorities in Northumberland County believe they may know the identity of a migrant worker killed nearly 57 years ago. State police exhumed the man’s remains Monday as part of a renewed cold case investigation.

The badly decomposed body was discovered in October 1969 near migrant housing on a Point Township farm. Investigators described the victim as a middle-aged Black man, about five-foot-ten with a muscular build.

PennLive reports, District Attorney Michael O’Donnell says forensic specialists in Florida will analyze bone samples for familial DNA. Authorities hope genealogical research can confirm the man’s identity. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.