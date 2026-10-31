PA AG Launches Campaign Against Cryptocurrency Scams

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is launching a statewide campaign to warn residents about cryptocurrency scams involving Bitcoin ATMs. His office is encouraging businesses to display STOP signs at the machines, warning customers about fraudulent payment demands.

Sunday says scammers impersonate police officers, threaten arrest, or lure victims with phony investments and online romances. His office received approximately 290 cryptocurrency scam complaints last year, with some victims losing thousands of dollars.

Authorities emphasize that legitimate police and courts never require cryptocurrency payments to avoid arrest or settle warrants. Residents can report suspected scams by calling 1-800-441-2555.