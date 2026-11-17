DANVILLE — Another data breach at Geisinger. The latest incident has potentially compromised the personal information of nearly 2,000 patients.

Geisinger says an unauthorized individual accessed an employee’s email account in August.

Potentially compromised information includes patient names, birth dates, medical record numbers, and health insurance information. Geisinger says there is no evidence that Social Security numbers or financial information were accessed.

Affected patients are being offered two years of free identity protection and monitoring. A much larger data breach involving a Geisinger technology contractor exposed information on more than 1.2 million patients in 2023.