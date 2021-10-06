Another Danville School Moving to Virtual Learning Due to COVID

DANVILLE – Another Danville Area School District building is moving to all virtual instruction as COVID-19 continues to cause problems there. Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle announced Wednesday Liberty Valley Intermediate School is also moving to all virtual learning Thursday, Friday and next Monday and Tuesday. The building plans to resume in-person learning next Wednesday. This comes as the Danville Primary School is conducting virtual instruction this week due to a rise in COVID cases.

Dr. Boyle says there are positive cases at grades three, four, and five, with eight known cases. She says other families are reporting students with symptoms and those students will be tested in the next few days. Dr. Boyle said 10 students were quarantined Wednesday and parents are being notified.

She also says the current virus spread is due to community activities not related to the school. There are also significant numbers of absences in each of the district buildings.