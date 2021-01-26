Another COVID Case Reported In Lewisburg Schools

LEWISBURG – Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the Lewisburg Area School District, this time in the high school. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says the case is with a student, who tested positive over the weekend.

The student was not in school last week when symptoms developed and all close contacts have been notified. The school building will remain open.

Monday, the district reported a case in Kelly Elementary School. Dr. Polinchock also says there was a positive case at the middle school reported recently as well.