Annual Cookin’ Men Event To Be Held October 21

MIFFLINBURG – As we ‘Paint The Valley Pink’ next month, one of the month’s biggest events is back. Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event Thursday, October 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. The event features local celebrity men turning up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights while raising funds for The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Tom Morgan from ‘Morgan in the Morning’ on 94KX will be one of this year’s celebrity chefs.

Weis Markets is the grand sponsor for the event.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased starting October 1 by calling 570-522-4852, and ticket buyers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Tickets are not refundable but transferrable with prior notification.

The event includes a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount—just visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on October 21, 2021