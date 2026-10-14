Animal Breeders in Mifflinburg Plead No Contest to Neglect

The Daily Item reports a pair of animal breeders in Mifflinburg have pleaded no contest to 76 counts, following an investigation into animal neglect and illegally operating a kennel. The newspaper reports 42-year-old Giuseppe Mazzamuto and 53-year-old Tracy Zerbe, both pleaded no contest. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. The newspaper reports investigators found 88 dogs at the property on Old Turnpike Road in December of last year. Many animals were discovered to be lacking veterinary care and were suffering from untreated medical conditions including malnutrition and skin conditions.