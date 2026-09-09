Allenwood Data Center Developer Offers $4 Million Community Plan

ALLENWOOD — PennLive is reporting… The developer of a Union County data center campus says it will invest about $4 million locally if the project moves forward. PNK Group has also reduced the project from four data centers to three.
The company says proposed benefits include funding for workforce training, a new fire engine, riverfront recreation improvements and youth sports. PNK says the completed campus could support 90 to 120 permanent jobs.
PennLive says the investments depend on Gregg Township supervisors approving a zoning amendment. A citizens’ group continues to oppose the project, and another township hearing is scheduled .