AGAPE Will Not Operate Code Blue Shelter This Winter

BLOOMSBURG — In Bloomsburg, AGAPE has announced they will not operate their Code Blue emergency homeless shelter this winter. The organization says staffing shortages, limited volunteer availability, and rising operating costs prompted the difficult decision. The nonprofit made the announcement on their Facebook page.

AGAPE has provided emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness during dangerously cold weather for several years. The organization thanked volunteers, donors, staff, and community partners who have supported the shelter over the years. AGAPE says it remains committed to helping individuals and families.