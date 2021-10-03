Activist Elizabeth Smart Brings Optimism at Virtual Conference

SUNBURY – She was a kidnapping victim, but now Elizabeth Smart is an activist and public speaker, she spoke to a regional conference recently recounting her traumatic kidnapping and captivity when she was 14-years-old.

She said she has shared her story, and others have shared their story with her, “Even just in my day-to-day life like when I run to the grocery store or I’m at the park with my kids, there is rarely a time I go out and I don’t have someone come and approach me. And usually, it’s someone sharing their story with me.”

Smart said, she doesn’t want to be known as a victim, but rather, an advocate, “Just because something bad has happened to you, it doesn’t define who you are. Yes it might absolutely alter your direction in life but it doesn’t define who you are. You define who you are through the decisions and the choices that you make.”

During the conference, Danville grad and Millersville University student Laura Cashner was featured in a video discussing Danville’s Students Preserving Mental-Health, a high school club aimed at preventing student suicide.

“SPM originally stood for ‘Suicide Prevention Minithon’, then changed to ‘Students Preserving Mental-Health’ after it became a high school club. Within a short period of time, we realized the school became more inclusive and a more positive environment for students. By saying that, I hope you really consider SPM being a part of your school.”

The conference was co-sponsored by BHARP (Behavior Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania) based in State College, and CMSU (Columbia Montour Snyder Union Behavioral Health and Developmental Services).