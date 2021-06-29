AccuWeather Meteorologist: Valley, Northwest Heat waves Not Climate Change Related

SUNBURY – Record high heat has been felt across the Valley earlier this summer than usual. It’s also been happening most noticeably in the Pacific Northwest, leading to more questions if it’s a sign of climate change.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Lundberg says he doesn’t think so, “I just think that right now, were seeing a very unusual pattern across most of the northern hemisphere where there’s a lot of extremes. Normally you’d see the jet stream kind of undulating, north to south, but right now there’s a big upper level troft that’s in the illusions so there’s a pocket of cold air there.”

So why has it been so hot here?

“It’s related to an upper level ridge of high pressure that has expanded northwestern that has expanded northwestward from out of the Atlantic into the mid-Atlantic and northeast and the air loft has obviously gotten warmer in association with that, and that’s translating into the heat that we’re seeing and the humidity as well.”

However, Lundberg says the unusual heat in the Pacific Northwest won’t come eastward, as that is a separate feature.

But right now, weather patterns across the country are unusual, “Downstream, there’s a massive upper level ridge that’s in the northwest, that’s why they’re seeing the record heat there. And then downstream along the eastern seaboard, we’re also seeing another upper level ridge, but not everyone’s getting this heat across the deep south. It’s actually cooler than average and looks like its gonna stay that way for the foreseeable future.”

AccuWeather says we’ll see the hot and humid weather continue into Wednesday with a high of 96, but it’ll start to cool down to end the week before returning to the upper 80s next week.