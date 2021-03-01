About 1,000 Power Outages Across the Valley

SUNBURY – High winds are causing many power outages across the Valley Monday night. According to PPL’s outage map as of 9:15 p.m., over 200 customers are out of power in Northumberland County, and a handful of Snyder and Union County customers are also in the dark. Citizen’s Electric’s outage map indicates 763 customers out of power, including just under 500 in Lewisburg borough.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of the Valley until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.