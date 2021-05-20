A Ruling Expected on Northumberland County vs. Coal Township in June

SUNBURY – A three-year fight over permit fees for the 2.2 million dollar Northumberland County Prison project will end in 30 days. In court Thursday, Senior Judge Dudley Anderson said he will make his final ruling June 21.

Northumberland County Solicitor Frank Garrigan insisted that the $382,525 building-permit and state-inspection fees were out of line and sued Coal Township. Although the township had been collecting one percent of construction estimates on every building permit for more than a decade, Garrigan claims the percentage is more like a tax and should be refunded. The county also wants more than $45,000 in administrative costs returned, although Garrigan conceded in court that a reasonable administrative fee was due the township.

The township’s attorney is now tasked with providing to the county an itemized bill of fixed and expected costs before the judge’s ruling. For further details on the case, please visit wkok.com.