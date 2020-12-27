A Few Valley Roadways Remain Closed After Minor Flooding

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT is updating its listing of road closures, and reopening, after heavy rains and flooding.

In Northumberland County, Shakespeare Road between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township is now open. Route 11 between Shamokin Dam and Northumberland remains closed at this time.

Other updates on road closures by county:

Union

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.

Snyder

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Lycoming

Route 4001(Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and Route 287 in Pine Township.



PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.