9/11 Observances Nationally and Locally 25 Years Later

MOUNT CARMEL — The News Item is reporting…Mount Carmel residents gathered Thursday evening to remember the victims of September 11 and honor the courage shown in its aftermath. The 25th anniversary service was held outside the Clover Hose Fire Company.

Rev. Joan Brown reflected on the clear blue sky that morning and how quickly the day turned to tragedy. Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Rep. JoAnne Stehr also spoke about sacrifice, unity and the importance of teaching younger generations what happened.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is set to observe today ’s 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by attending a ceremony at the Pentagon commemorating the 3,000 lives lost. Vice President JD Vance is set to attend the New York observance alongside former presidents. The White House says other administration officials will go to the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

NORTHUMBERLAND — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held tonight at King Street Park in Northumberland. The American Legion Post 44 says ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and will honor the victims, first responders and families affected by the September 11 , 2001 terrorist attacks. Everyone is invited.

SHAMOKIN — Two other communities are marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with memorial observances. Shamokin’s ceremony will be held tonight at 5pm at the city memorial near City Hall on Lincoln Street. Kulpmont will hold a local observance Sunday at 2pm at the St. Mother Pauline Shrine on Chestnut St.

DANVILLE — A September 11 memorial parade will move through Danville and Riverside this evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Organizers say the focus will be reflection, remembrance and honoring lives lost.

The parade will form at Danville Middle School at 5:30pm and step off at 6pm. It will travel down Mill Street, cross the bridge and end at the Southside Fire Department grounds in Riverside. A remembrance ceremony will follow at 270 Avenue D.

BLOOMSBURG — A community commemoration in Bloomsburg will mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks this evening. The Exchange will host “Making Space to Remember and Share” from 7pm to 8:30pm at 24 East Main Street.

Organizers say the gathering will begin with silent reflection before moving into shared memories and personal stories about September 11 . Participants may reflect on where they were, how they learned about the attacks and how they view the day 25 years later.

LEWISBURG — Firefighters will cross Union County Saturday in a 34-mile memorial march honoring the 343 FDNY members killed on September 11 , 2001. William Cameron Engine Company is organizing the event as part of the 25th anniversary observance.

The march will begin near Weikert at 4am and continue through Glen Iron, Laurelton, Hartleton, Millmont, Mifflinburg, New Berlin and Dry Valley before reaching Lewisburg. Participants will pause along the route to remember firefighters who died that day. Organizers are also encouraging donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

SHANKSVILLE — US Senator Dave McCormick will visit Patriot Park near Shanksville today following the 25th anniversary observance at the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial. The visit will focus on honoring US service members who served after the September 11 attacks.

Sen. McCormick says he will tour the Post-9/11 US Armed Forces Memorial and meet with Patriot Park Foundation President Randy Musser. The Foundation says the memorial honors more than 7,000 service members who died during the Global War on Terrorism and recognizes their families’ sacrifices.